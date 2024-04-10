Live
Just In
Z-category security for CEC Rajiv Kumar
New Delhi: The Union government has provided Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with a Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos in view of potential threats against him, official sources said on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has entrusted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with providing a contingent of about 40-45 personnel for the task, the sources said. A threat perception report prepared by central intelligence agencies recommended a "strong" security cover for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar keeping in view his profile, they said. The move comes amid preparations for the seven-phase general elections that begin on April 19.
The CEC, as well as two Election Commissioners, are currently guarded by a small armed security team drawn from the Delhi Police. This is one of the rarest instances of a CEC being provided a central security cover. Former CEC, late T N Seshan, had a central security cover at one point of time.