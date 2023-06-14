Zomato Receives Warning From NCSC Over The Contentious "Kachra" Ad

The controversial ad that featured actor Aditya Lakhia, who played the Dalit character Kachra in the movie "Lagaan," as objects made of recycled rubbish was the subject of a notification from the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to food delivery service operator Zomato on Tuesday. In response to the Zomato advertisement, NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla has sent a notice to the Delhi Police requesting that they provide an immediate action taken report.



The statement claims that the restaurant Zomato's YouTube advertising, which aired on June 5 in honour of World Environment Day, was mentioned by the NCSC as well as information from the media and social media.

Aditya Lakhia, who portrayed the Dalit character in the 2001 popular movie, is portrayed as a lamp, paper, paperweight, watering can, and several sorts of jackets in the advertising, with the accompanying text indicating how much recycled material, or "kachra," was utilised to create each item. The firm stated it had recycled 20 million kg of plastic kachra in its now-deleted YouTube advertisement.

Sampla warned the officers that if the action taken report was not submitted by the deadline, the commission might use the civil court authority granted to it by Article 338 of the Indian Constitution to invite the officers to appear in person in Delhi.