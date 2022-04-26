Zone 8 polls on May 27; notification on April 28

Keonjhar: The State Election Commission has announced the date for the election for Zone 8 of Ghatagaon block which was postponed due to the death of a BJD candidate during election. The polls are set to be scheduled on May 27, with the count taking place on May 28. The code of conduct will be in force from the date of publication of the election notice, from April 21 to May 28.

According to the election schedule, the notice will be issued by the election officer on April 28. Nomination papers will be submitted to the Kendujhar sub-collector's office from April 27, 30 and May 3 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The nominations will be scrutinised on May 4. The valid nominations will be released on May 5. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till May 7 by 11 am. The final list of candidates will be released at 3 pm. Voting will take place from 9 am to 1 pm. The counting of votes will take place at the Ghatgaon block office.

There are 10 panchayats, like Khantaghar, Dhenkikote, Toranipokhari, Paidapatna, Bholbeda, Barahatipura, Manoharpur, Muktpur, Sarasapadi and Santarpur. In Zone 8, a total of 32,076 voters will cast their ballots. The zone is reserved for ST.