Nalin Kumar Kateel elected Karnataka BJP chief

Nalin Kumar Kateel elected Karnataka BJP chief
Bengaluru, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed Nalin Kumar Kateel as its Karnataka unit president for a period of three years till 2023.

"We are confident that BJP will reach greater heights under the leadership of humble and hardworking Nalin who has years of experience as a 'karyakarta'," the Karnataka BJP tweeted.

Kateel is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada constituency.

Karnataka BJP issued a statement stating that Kateel has been elected president unanimously with a majority.

