PT Usha’s hubby of Indian Olympic Association( IOA) chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Vengalil Srinivasan failed early Friday.

pt usha husband death collapsed at his home early Friday. He was incontinently taken to a sanitarium hard, where croakers

tried to revive him, but he was declared dead, PTI reported.

Having served in the central government, Srinivasan was always by Usha’s side throughout her sporting and political career. He'd been described as a source of support for Usha during her trip as an athlete and a politician.

PM Modi condolences pt usha the demise of her hubby.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called PT Usha to express his condolences. He hailed her benefactions to Indian sports and politics and said the nation stood with her in this hour of grief.

PM Modi said he was deeply burdened by the news of Srinivasan’s demise and wished strength and peace for Usha and her family members.

PT Usha and Srinivasan had a son named Ujjwal.

PT Usha and Vengalil Srinivasan were married for over three decades. The couple supported each other through Usha’s successful athletic career and entry into politics, where she came an MP.