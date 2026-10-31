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Subham selected for 52nd junior kabaddi event
In Short
Subham Bhoi from Mandosil village, Bargarh has been selected to represent Odisha at the 52nd Junior National Kabaddi Championship.
Baragada: Subham Bhoi, a promising young talent from Mandosil village in Padampur sub-division, has been selected to represent Odisha at the upcoming 52nd Junior National Kabaddi Championship. The son of Khita and Alladin Bhoi, Subham’s achievement has brought immense pride and joy to his family, his village, and the entire local community.
Earlier, Subham represented Rajborasambar team in various kabaddi competitions, where he showcased his sporting talent and skills. He underwent one year of specialised kabaddi training in Delhi, which further strengthened his abilities.
Behind the growing sporting achievements of young players in Mandosil and neighbouring areas is the dedicated guidance and continuous effort of Physical Education Teacher Baibasuta Pradhan. Known for his commitment to sports development, Pradhan has been instrumental in nurturing local talent. Every year, several of his students get opportunities to represent their region at state and national-level competitions.
As the Physical Education Teacher of Mandosil Higher Secondary School, his contribution to promoting sports and encouraging young athletes has become a source of inspiration for the region.
Subham’s selection for the national championship has been widely appreciated by sports enthusiasts and intellectuals. Congratulatory messages and appreciation are pouring in for both Shubham Bhoi and his mentor, Baibasuta Pradhan, for their dedication and contribution to the field of sports.
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