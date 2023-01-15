13-Year-Old From Maharashtra Became An Inspiration To Receive National Bravery Award For Saving Brother From Being Electrocuted

Every year, the Government of India and the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) honour outstanding deeds by presenting 25 Indian children under the age of 18 with the National Bravery Awards. The awards are anticipated each year because they feature heartwarming tales and "meritorious acts of bravery" performed by kids in spite of all circumstances.



Laxmi Yedlewar, a 13-year-old from Maharashtra's Nanded district, received the prize this year for her courageous deed of saving her relative from electrocution. Due to the maturity and bravery with which she intervened to save the life of her cousin, the 13-year-name old's was added to the list.

According to reports, the incident occurred in September 2021, when Laxmi, who was 11 at the time, was at home with her cousin Aditya, who was 4 years old. The family's adults had all left for their jobs and left the kids in charge of looking out for one another.

Aditya had ventured behind the home, when he unintentionally tripped on a live electrical wire. Ananda Yedlewar, Laxmi's father, claimed that Aditya was electrocuted because a wire that separated two nearby houses had fallen from a tin shed. Laxmi rushed out to his aid as soon as he began to cry out after being hit by the wire.

As soon as possible, she went and got a wooden plank to cut Aditya free from the wire. Aditya was saved by Laxmi, but she became impaled on it and passed out. After hearing Aditya's cries for assistance, the neighbours came to the scene and brought Laxmi to the hospital.

In the community, where local authorities and police officers also honoured her, her courage story is still warmly remembered and cherished. On January 17, she would depart for Delhi to receive the nation's commendation for her bravery.