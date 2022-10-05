136 ft Durga Puja Pandal In Lucknow To Enter Guinness Book As World's Tallest Pandal

Due to its height, the Durga Puja pandal at Jankipuram, Lucknow, has everyone's focus. According to sources, the 136-foot-tall puja pandal in the capital of Uttar Pradesh will soon be included as the highest pandal in history in the Guinness Book of World Records.



Up until recently, Kolkata held the record for the tallest pandal in the world with a height of 125 feet, but the Lucknow Durga Puja pandal has since surpassed it. The Utsav Puja Committee has been holding the Puja for the past 28 years, constructed the pandal. Rakesh Pandey, the general secretary of the Durga Puja committee, highlighted the characteristics of this tallest pandal by stating that 52 artisans from Kolkata and Assam worked on building it over the course of more than a month.

The cost to construct the tallest Durga Puja pandal was 32 lakhs. Rakesh Pandey continued by stating that every day, over 70 thousand devotees visit the pandal to pray to Durga Maa.

He added that complete security precautions have also been established for this pandal, and 55 trained personnel have been stationed all around the pandal in addition to the fire safety equipment that has been put in place. In addition, security personnel have been stationed to watch the pandal.

The Guinness Book of World Records team assessed the full pandal they assured that the certificate will also be delivered in 4 to 5 days. The 136-foot-tall puja pandal is a scale model of the Chandrodaya temple of Vrindavan, which is now under construction and slated to be among the world's tallest religious structures with a height of over 700 feet and a footprint covering 5,40,000 square feet.

Devotees from all around Lucknow also stated that they had never seen a pandal as grand as this one before, and it gives them great joy that Lucknow's Durga Puja pandal will also be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records. The 14-story Durga Puja pandal that will receive Guinness Book of World Records certification is quite tall.