23 Years Old Will Hold New Guinness World Record For The Tallest Stack Of M&Ms 

Will Cutbill, 23 Years old from the United Kingdom has set a new Guinness World Record for the tallest stack of M&M's®, balancing five of the chocolate treats on top of each other. On January 31, 2021, Will tried this record in his hometown of Solihull, United Kingdom.

This beats Silvio Sabba from Italy and Brendan Kelbie's from Australia who hold the previous record of balancing four chocolates.

He was mixing up his confectionery choice in lockdown one day when he got to thinking about how many he could layer on top of each other and decided to give it a try. So then he decided to crack the record and started trying determinedly to finish it.

Will stated that it has always been a lifelong desire of his to break a Guinness World Records title. He had always dreamed of reading his name in the books, which he had purchased every year.





He expressed his joy as felt overwhelmed with happiness. He said that now he can proudly call himself as a 'Guiness World Record Holder'.

Despite achieving a record that requires a lot of patience and dexterity, Will admitted that balancing isn't his strong suit.

He also gave advice that it takes time, but if we persist with the thing we wanted to achieve, we will figure it out and will find a way to achieve the goal.