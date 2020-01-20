30.6 Lakh? A Family Finds this amount of money Stashed Inside a Second-Hand Stool, read to know what they had done next

In their living room they had a footstool which was set donated to a Habitat for Humanity store by Kim Fauth-Newberry and her husband.

This is what happened when someone stashes $43,170 inside and apparently forgets about it. Although the footstool didn't feel right.

Indeed, this huge amount was discovered inside a footstool that was donated to a Michigan resale shop in Owosso Township.

After Christmas, for $70, Howard Kirby bought the piece and other furniture. His daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and shouted while he was stunned Sunday. When the shock wore off, he decided to take an extraordinary step of returning the money to the former owners.

"I do what I can to be as much like Christ as I can, and this is the moral thing to do," Kirby, 54, said. "This is going to help them. I'm so happy for them."

In their living room they had a footstool which was set donated to a Habitat For Humanity store by Kim Fauth-Newberry and her husband. This furniture belongs to her grandfather, named Phillip Fauth, who died in July.

Fauth was a frugal man who always paid in cash, even $9,000 for a new roof. The newly discovered money was separated with paper clips and topped with handwritten notes, said Fauth-Newberry.

Fauth-Newberry said on Thursday:

"This is crazy,", while staring at stacks of hundred-dollar bills.