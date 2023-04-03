4-Year-Old Boy Set New Guinness World Record For Becoming The World’s Youngest Author

Little Saeed Rashed AlMheiri from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates set guinness world record as heis the youngest personto publish a book at the age of 4 years and 218 days. After selling more than 1,000 copies of his children's book The Elephant Saeed and the Bear, his record was confirmed on March 9, 2023.



The two animals in the narrative develop an unanticipated relationship out of kindness. Yet Saeed is not the only record-breaker in the family; in fact, his older sister AlDhabi served as the inspiration for his book.

A novel programcalled Books from Children to Children was introduced in AlDhabi. This programme intends to inspire kids between the ages of 4 and 10 to write in either Arabic or English, making it such that the book's author, illustrator, publisher, and readers are all kids! The story of Saeed's book is about an elephant and a polar bear. The elephant saw a polar bear while out for a picnic. Despite his fears that the bear might devour him, the elephant eventually offered to go on a picnic with him. After that, they grew close and showed one another kindness.

Saeed began writing his own stories as soon as he learnt how to write, with the help of his mother and sister. Both painting and discussing the characters in his novel were his passions. The opportunity to recite his story aloud to his parents and classmates at school, though, was what he relished the most. Saeed disclosed that he has only just begun his writing career and that he is already at work on a second book. He enjoys writing, reading, and sharing tales that, in his words, "build people's minds," reported Guiness world record.

Furthermore, the 4-year-old has more dreams to achieve in his life as he enjoys maths and enjoys working through maths issues with his mother. Without hesitation, he responded "YES!" when asked if he would think about breaking any other records in the future.