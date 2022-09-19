55 Batteries Were Successfully Removed From Woman's Stomach And Gut By Irish Doctors

Recently, medical professionals in Ireland retrieved over 50 AA and AAA batteries from the stomach and guts of a 66-year-old woman. They appear to have been intentionally swallowed by her.

Initially consuming a "unknown quantity" of cylindrical batteries, the woman was treated at St. Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin. Although her X-ray indicated that she had foreign items inside of her, the doctors were relieved to report that none appeared to be impeding her gastrointestinal (GI) tract and that none of the batteries had structural damage.

Doctors initially waited for the woman to expel batteries naturally from her body. The patient even succeeded in passing five AA batteries in a week. However, X-rays performed over the course of the subsequent three weeks revealed that the majority were still lodged internally, and the woman also started to develop abdominal pain.

The physicians said that the bloated stomach ended up hanging above the pubic bone due to the weight of the batteries. The team then made a small incision in the stomach and extracted 46 batteries from the organ, including AA and AAA batteries.

According to sources, she had the four remaining batteries "milked" into her rectum and removed through the anus. They were stuck in her colon. This increased the overall number of batteries consumed to 55. The patient underwent a "uneventful recovery" after a last X-ray scan determined that her GI tract was finally battery-free.

The doctors said that the best of our knowledge, this instance constitutes the highest known amount of batteries consumed at a single time. They continued that the rare presentation of deliberate self-harm is the intentional swallowing of many big AA batteries.

The team added that the act could result in serious problems such "mucosal damage, perforation, and blockage." Doctors warned that there was a chance that cylinder batteries could cause serious surgical crises.