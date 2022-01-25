70 Years Old Lady From Chennai Sells Idli For Satisfaction Not For Earning Profit

Veronica, 70, and her husband Nicholas, 72, used to live in a rented house in Chennai's Adambakkam neighbourhood. For almost two decades, Veronica has ran a small business selling Idlis. Idlis are hard to come by even for Rs 10 a piece, but Veronica sells hers for just Rs 1.50. She expressed that she does it for pleasure rather than profit.



The lady goes the extra mile and does not charge anyone for delivering her Idlis to individuals who depart for work early in the morning. Similarly, if one goes to her house in the morning, they can have seven Idlis for the price of ten rupees.

Veronica makes a living by selling Idlis for up to Rs 300 every day. She then invests her daily earnings in food preparation for the following day. Nicholas, on the other hand, has been working as a security guard at a bank ATM in Chennai, where he earns enough money to support the couple.

Nicholas explained that initially, an Idli was sold for 50 paisa and 1 rupee, but today my wife sells it for 1.50 rupees with sambar and chutney. Their Idli business is relied on by over a hundred households. His three married daughters and not in charge of her Idli business. Veronica and her efforts were the only ones who were able to feed hundreds of households even during difficult times. She started work and gets busy every day at 3 a.m., just for her own satisfaction. Despite their best efforts, they have failed to receive an old age pension.

Meanwhile, another poor woman in Karnataka who begs outside a temple for a living just contributed her hard-earned money to the deity she worships. Kempajji insisted on meeting the administrator or the senior priest. When she saw Dattu Vasudev, the priest, she took out 40 Rs 500 rupee notes and offered them to him. Vasudev was taken aback and inquired why she was handing him money. She said that she had set aside the money for a specific reason and asked him to obtain a silver face mask for the temple's deity, Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman).