A Fan Holds Guinness World Record For Watching Avengers 204 times

Ramiro Alanis (USA) set the Guinness World Record for most cinema presentations attended of the same picture with 204 viewings — four every day between July 20 and September 20. He previously held the record, having watched Avengers, Endgame 191 times in 2019.



The TV show Kaamelott was a quirky take on the mythology of the Knights of the Round Table that aired for six seasons from 2005 to 2009.

Arthur has fallen into a crippling depression after vacating the throne of Camelot and returning Excalibur to the stone from which it came in Kaamelott: First Instalment picks up where the series left off, with Arthur having fallen into a crippling depression after vacating the throne of Camelot and returning Excalibur to the stone from which it came. Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Logres awaits his return while fighting Sir Lancelot's corruption.

Arnaud didn't know how long the film would be shown in theatres, so he had to see as much as he could as soon as possible. Fortunately, his Reims, France cinema, L'Opéraims, agreed to keep showing the picture until Arnaud broke the record.

Arnaud received a lot of support from Kaamelott fans throughout his bid to break the record. Arnaud received a lot of support from Kaamelott fans throughout his bid to break the record. Ramiro Alanis, the previous record holder, had an unofficial total of 202, but 11 of those viewings were not counted since he took restroom breaks during them. Although this may appear harsh, bladder control is a vital skill to have when trying to break records.

As he went on, the community formed around him, and people came from all over the world to view the film with him. Switzerland, Belgium, and even far-flung locales like Corsica and Cahors are all worth visiting. He was moved to see how his endeavour brought so many people together.

Despite the fact that Arnaud is a major Kaamelott fan, viewing the same movie over and over again becomes tedious. During those two months, Arnaud's wife was instrumental in keeping him sane.