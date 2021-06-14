A Man From Ballari, Karnataka, Arrives Into A Hospital With A Cobra

A trending video of which has gone viral witnessed Kadappa, a resident of Upparahalli village, arriving at PHC with the snake that had bitten him. The staff was taken aback when a 30-year-old guy strolled into primary health care in Ballari's Kampli taluk with a snake.

While Kadappa was engaged in his agricultural field on Sunday morning, the incident was reported.

Kadappa was brought to VIMS hospital for further treatment after receiving first aid and dosage of antivenom. He was admitted to the intensive care unit, and his health began to improve on Sunday afternoon. He seems to be doing well, according to the doctors who are treating him.

The snakebite victim arrived at the PHC riding pillion with a relative, as per the doctor because he had a deep bite mark on his palm, he was referred to VIMS after administering the antivenom dose.

The locals were able to persuade Kadappa that he needed to release the serpent, and the snake was later placed in a suitable habitat close to the settlement.

The presence of antivenom in the village PHC, according to snake experts, was a good omen because many villages in Karnataka lack it, which might be fatal for snakebite victims, and recommended that the authorities should guarantee that antivenom dosages are regularly supplied and stocked at all rural health centres.