AI Stethoscope Developed by Former Army Doctor Can Spot Cardio Risks

Ai Health Highway India, a medtech firm that created the innovative stethoscope known as AiSteth. It was founded by Dr. Satish. By effectively analysing patients' heart and lung sounds and converting them into legible records that can later be examined by experts, this technology seeks to lessen the workload on healthcare personnel in remote India and rural villages.

Dr. Satish originally had the notion while serving as a Short Service Officer for the Indian Army between 2003 and 2008. After completing his military service, Dr. Satish continued his education by enrolling in an executive MBA programme at IIM Bangalore in order to better grasp the intricacies of the business side of medicine and how a medical startup might develop.

Dr. Radhakrishna, who specialised in clinical research and public health, and Ashwin Chandrasekaran, who has experience in international business management and operations, quickly joined him.

The triumvirate was prepared to provide India's populace with the quality medical treatment it deserved while also making sure that it was both easily available and reasonably priced. While Dr. Satish left his position as a senior director in a corporation to focus on expanding AiSteth, the other two also contributed their knowledge to get the innovation to where it is now.

According to Dr. Satish, it is crucial to comprehend the nation's medical data before attempting to comprehend how the digital stethoscope can revolutionise the practise of medicine.

He explained that they discovered that India has 4,000 cardiologists and 1.3 billion people from our research and observations. Rural India suffers while urban residents have access to specialised care. Although we are aware of the issue, the remedy is not practical. Every one of India's seven lakh villages could not have a cardiologist. He expressed his concern especially mentioning the age group between 30 to 45.

As a result, all the complications that come up with the Cardio-respiratory disorders led to invent them with the stethoscope. The group decided to incorporate AI and machine learning into the stethoscope since it may not be feasible to send cardiologists to each of India's seven lakh villages, but via innovation, their knowledge may be brought to these isolated locales.

According to Dr. Satish, approximately 75 medical schools, hospitals, and basic care clinics in Karnataka and Maharashtra have adopted the digital stethoscope. He also adds that the pilot projects' initial findings were promising and revealed some fascinating details regarding the extent of the invention.