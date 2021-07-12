An 81-Year-Old Man In China Became A Rescuer As He Rushes Into A Lake To Save A Child

In the Guizhou region of southwestern China, a 7-year-old kid fell into a lake by accident, and in the meantime, an 81-year-old man, Kong Xiangxing went in right away to save the child, and the boy was safely hauled back to shore with the help of several passers-by.

The kid fell accidentally when he was playing with his sister. Several people gathered there and wanted to help but were not able to help as they don't know to swim. In the meantime when the older man witnessed the situation, he climbed over the fence and jumped into the lake.

While expressing the situation, the old man said that he witnessed the child proning into the lake and was not moving. Without thinking about anything he just jumped and grabbed the child so that he could breathe.

slope was steep, it was difficult to swim, as a result, one resident helped him with a stick to come back to shore. Kong mentioned that he grabbed the child with one hand and hold the stick with the other. He proved that humanity is above all and age doesn't make people weak. He also mentioned that he would not hesitate to help if the victim would either be a child or an adult.

A woman present there helped the child to survive as she performed artificial respiration on the boy.

Another man, Zhu Longfei who also jumped into the lake to help the child said that he also joined Kong while joining. He also stated that if a man of this age can risk his life then how he being a young person could be able to keep himself far from the situation. Meanwhile, the condition of the become was stable.