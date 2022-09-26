Ancient Egyptian Pottery Contains 2,600-Year-Old Cheese

In an old tomb in Egypt, archaeologists found numerous blocks of white cheese that were older than 2,600 years.According to accounts, the team discovered three Halloumi moulds within clay jars at the Saqqara necropolis that were inscribed with Demotic script.

As per the study, the cheese originated between 688 and 525 B.C., during the 26th and 27th dynasties. Meanwhile, traditional Cypriot cheese known as halloumi or haloumi is prepared from a combination of goat, sheep, and occasionally cow milk. It has a high melting point and is therefore easily fried or grilled, making it a well-liked meat alternative.

The team unearthed numerous other containers that will shortly be opened in addition to the clay pots with cheese.

According to Dr. Mustafa Waziri, the expedition's leader, the Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Archeology stated that ancient Egyptians called Halloumi cheese "Haram." However, during the Coptic era, the name was changed to "Haloum," which later became "Halloumu cheese."

It is quite shocking to learn that the oldest cheese discovered to date is not the cheese from the clay pots at the Saqqara necropolis. Back in 2018, archaeologists discovered a "solidified whitish substance" in Ptahmes' tomb.