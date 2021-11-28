Archaeologists Discovered 'Mummy' That Is Believed To Be Around 800 Years Old

On Peru's central coast, a mummy considered to be around 800 years old has been found. The mummified remains were thought to belong to a person from a society that flourished between Peru's coast and highlands before the Inca Empire rose to power in the 1400s. The gender of the mummy has yet to be determined, although it was discovered east of Lima, the country's capital.



The fossils belong to a person who lived in the country's high Andean area, according to archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen Luna, who worked on the dig. He explained that the mummy's most distinguishing feature is that the entire body was bound by ropes, with the hands concealing the face, as is customary in the area. The mummy was discovered inside a subterranean construction on the outskirts of Lima.

Meanwhile, ceramics, vegetable remains, and stone tools were reportedly discovered inside the tomb. Dozens of archaeological sites from cultures that existed before and after the Inca Empire can be found in Peru. The empire ruled over the southern half of South America from southern Ecuador and Colombia to central Chile.