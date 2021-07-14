At The Age Of 20, The World's Tallest Horse Passes Away In Wisconsin

Big Jake, a 20-year-old Belgian, used to live on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette, and in Wisconsin, the world's tallest horse, Jake died. While the Associated Press reached out to Valicia Gilbert, wife of the farm's owner, Jerry Gilbert, on Facebook Monday, she claimed Big Jake died two weeks ago but would not be able to detect the exact date when Jake passed away. She recalled Jake's death as a traumatic event.



As per Guinness World Record, Big Jake was measured in 2010 and broke the record for the world's tallest live horse, which he kept for the rest of his life. Jake weighed 2,500 pounds and stood 6-foot-10 which is almost 2.1 meters and1,136 kilograms.

When it became clear that the horse would grow to be very enormous and require special accommodations, Jerry Gilbert took over ownership. According to Jerry of WMTV, Jake was a 'superstar' and a really wonderful animal. Jake was born in Nebraska and weighed 240 pounds (109 kilograms) at birth, which was around 100 pounds (45 kilograms) more than an average Belgian foal at the time.

He plans to keep Big Jake's stall empty and place a brick with his photo and name on the outside of it as a tribute. Along with his size, his stall was near twice the size of a standard horse's, and he was moved in semi-trailers. Before retiring in 2013, Big Jake competed in draught horse shows and made regular appearances at the Wisconsin State Fair. Barn tours, which included seeing Big Jake, were available to visitors visiting the property.

Jerry Gilbert stated that the other horses get aware of the fact that Jake is no more although was the focus of attention around here, and he believed that they have their own grieving period. Jerry expressed that a vast vacuum exists and it appears to be still present, yet he is not.