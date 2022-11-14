Australian Man Achieved Guinness World Record For Most Pubs Visited In 24 Hours

A South African living in Melbourne broke the Guinness World record for the most bars visited in a single day. He reached this milestone by going to 78 different locations during a 24-hour epic bar crawl.



According to Guinness World Records, on February 10–11, 2022, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Heinrich de Villiers broke the record for the most pubs visited in a single day.



Friends Ruald de Villiers and Wessel Burger, both from South Africa, travelled with Mr. Henrich. He took on the challenge to highlight the undiscovered and lesser-known locations Melbourne has to offer while also drawing attention to and providing support for the neighbourhood pub and bar scene in Melbourne, which was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henrich stated that he first submitted an application in November 2021, just when Melbourne was emerging from lockdown. He submitted a challenge application to attempt the record, he believed we could actually break. However, it's vital to keep in mind that, in accordance with the Guinness World Record requirements, we were only required to consume 125 millilitres of any drink at each location we visited.

By visiting 67 pubs in 24 hours in Brighton, England, Nathan Crimp, an Englishman, had previously held the record, which Mr. De Villiers beat.