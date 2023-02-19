Baby In Brazil Born With Tail

Brazilian doctors delivered a baby girl and something unusual happened which shocked them. The baby has a six-centimeter piece of mass protruding from her spine which looks like the tail. The Journal of Pediatric Surgery Case Reports has reported the case with the medical abnormality.

As per the study, the girl was born with spina bifida, a birth anomaly brought on by an incorrectly formed baby's spinal chord. Her spine developed a gap as a result of the disease, which most likely contributed to the tail's growth. Surgeons performed a rapid operation to immediately remove the skin-covered appendage that was growing on her back.

The mother had never used drugs or been ill, and the child was born by caesarean section at term. As the child's doctors examined him or her, they noticed a soft tissue tail growing where the spine and pelvis converge. An MRI of the infant revealed a tiny spine breach with a fibrous cable, a multi-layered tissue channel, and a local dermal sinus. They said that there was no cord that was attached. The case was determined to be a human pseudo-tail due to the discovery of a spinal dysraphism.

Following the procedure, the baby had a cerebrospinal fluid leak that was detected by a wet surgical site and a partially opened suture. She was given intravenous antibiotics while being held in a lateral position, and her wound was kept dry and clean.