Balenciaga's 'Fully Destroyed' Sneakers Are Available For Rs 48,000

Balenciaga has pushed the trend of fashion a stepfurther. Balenciaga's newest footwear, the Paris Sneaker, is available in two styles: high top and mule. The sneakers, which are presently available for pre-order and are priced atRs 48,000 andRs 38,000are manufactured from fully-destroyed cotton and rubber and have ragged edges on the collar, tongue, and lacing system.



According to the brand, the sneakers are available in red, white, and black, with washed-out stains all over the midsole and the company's branding splattered all over the sides. These specific pairs were made for Balenciaga's ad campaign and are very worn, marked up, and dirtied.

Balenciaga teased the collection with a statement that explained the inspiration for the sneakers. The shoes are a reconfigured classic style that represents mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe. It has a pre-worn look thanks to the faded canvas and rough edges. The sneakers have sparked outrage on social media, with users criticizing the luxury brand's strange design choice.

Meanwhile, Balenciaga released a £1,150 'destroyed' crewneck jumper last year Rs 1,18,360. The jumper is clearly not vintage, but it appears to be from another century. It's purposefully made to appear 'destroyed.The dark blue Fairisle crewneck is produced in Italy and comes in an oversized fit, according to Balenciaga's website. It is composed entirely of virgin wool.