Being Saif Ali Khan's Daughter is a Tag She's Proud of: Sara Says

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' said that she is proud to be Saif Ali Khan's daughter and to showcase that she is more than that, she wants more opportunities.

Sara Ali Khan says she feels proud to be Saif Ali Khan's daughter and she's hoping to get the more opportunity to prove herself in the film industry.

Sara said:

"Honestly, I am still Saif Ali Khan's child and that will never change. It is a tag I am proud of, so if it exists, it is fine. If people like my work then it is a good thing. I hope that I get the opportunities to prove myself."

"I feel all three of us are very young girls. I understand why it (the comparison) happens but to compare one person with another just doesn't make any sense. I think three of us are very different as people, as actors and in general. So, I don't see the point in comparing. They are my contemporaries and friends, of mine and I wish them the best and I hope they wish me the best for my next film, too," she said.

Interestingly, Imtiaz Ali has made a version of Love Aaj Kal with Sara's father Saif Ali Khan in 2009 with co-star Deepika Padukone, Giselli Monteiro, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film was commercially successful and critically acclaimed.

Sara is already aware that will an obvious comparison between the two films.

"We haven't made a sequel of Love Aaj Kal (of 2009). Our film represents how young people love each other in today's time. I think my father, Deepika (Padukone), Imtiaz (Ali) sir and Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) made a fantastic film in 2009 about how people used to love each other back then. Now, we have made the same effort, so there might be a comparison," she said.

She added more in this by saying, "I don't think Kartik has tried to play my father's character or I have tried to play Deepika's character. I think we are all individually telling a new story with different characters. Our film's story and characters are different, and I feel today the definition of love is different. So, I feel we all have come together to showcase that. Comparisons that are not really necessary will, I guess, continue because that's what thrives here (the film industry)."

On this year's valentine's Day, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' is set to hit the screens.

Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali has produced this film and presented by Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment.