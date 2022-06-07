Binesh Desai: Know the man's journey of 10-year-old boy to waste warrior

Dr. Binesh Desai, is a social entrepreneur, who hails from Gujarat and he believes that, nothing is useless in this world" he turns the industrial waste into new assets.



Desai was attending class and a chewing gum got stuck to his pants, he could not go outside the class to throw it out. Hence, he took a paper and wrapped it and later, he found the stuff got really hard.

Now the 26-year-old Gujarati uses chewing gum and industrial paper waste to create eco-friendly bricks and jobs for the rural people.

Around the time, his chewing gum/paper eureka moment, the young Desai was in the middle of a school project about India's slums and was frustrated by their portrayal.

I wanted to change as to how slums were being portrayed as not having proper houses to live in. His dream was to make the world, the cheapest and most affordable house.

At the age of 16, Desai has founded his 1st company, BDream and got a patent for his innovative P-blocks, using a better organic binder than chewing gum.

While collaborating with other companies as well as NGO's his innovation has helped to construct toilets in the rural areas, under the corporate social responsibility initiatives.

In the year, 2016, the social entrepreneur founder Eco-Eclectic Technologies, a company has dedicated to create eco-friendly solutions for the domestic and industrial waste by turning them into assets.

His first company, Eco-Eclectic makes Desai's patented P-block bricks from waste, using them to build houses and also toilets in the rural India.

The company has already started to recycle more than 1780 tonnes of waste and built more than 37,000 toilets across Gujarat, Hyderabad and Pali in Maharashtra.

By the age of 25, Desai was name one of Forbes Asia's under 30 Social Entrepreneurs.

For his efforts, Dr Binish Desai has, rightly, earned the moniker, Recycle Man, someone has even written book about him, the Recycle Man: Journey of a 10-year-old Boy to becoming a waste, Warrior.