Biotech CEO Spends $2 Million A Year To Be 18 Again

A 45-year-old CEO of a biotech company, Bryan Johnson in California is willing to go on18 year old again. The entrepreneur is spending over $2 million (about Rs. 16 crore) yearly in an effort to "biohack" youth with a staff of 30 doctors. According to a sources, Project Blueprint is an experimental programme that aims to give Johnson the health of an 18-year-old with a strict vegan diet of 1,977 calories per day, high-intensity exercise, regular bedtimes, routine ultrasounds, MRIs, colonoscopies, and blood tests.



He even has a device to track how many erections he has at night, which are said to be comparable to a teenager's. Beginning his day with two dozen pills, a green juice containing collagen and creatine, and monitoring of his body fat, heart rate variability, and blood sugar levels Two hours before to going to bed, he also dons blue-light-blocking spectacles, which prevent the brain-stimulating blue rays from electronic devices.

Doctors said that the software CEO now has the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, the lung capacity of an 18-year-old, gum inflammation of a 17-year-old, and an overall record reversal of at least 5 years. These are early results from efforts to stop time in its tracks.

The medical tests Johnson underwent were supervised by Oliver Zolman, a 29-year-old doctor who is trying to show that people can reduce the biological age of their organs by 25%. Johnson is charged $1,000 per hour for these tests.

Johnson is ranked first on a website called Rejuvenation Olympics that was started by the CEO of KernelCo, a startup that makes $50,000 per helmet that analyses brain signals. Johnson is one of 1750 people who are trying to turn back the hands of time.