Boy From Kerala Entered The India Book of Records For Recognising 120 Multinational Corporation Logos In Four Minutes

Noel Alexander, a seven-year-old from Kochi, has been inducted into the India Book of Records for identifying the nations of origin of 120 international corporations in three minutes and 40 seconds by simply looking at their official logos. For the same achievement, he holds an Asia Book of Records title. The Class I student is also interested in keeping track of these companies' stock prices and market capitalization.

Noel, who is well-versed in the stock market and mutual funds, may appear implausible. However, he has always shown a keen interest in these topics.

According to Noel's father, he would pick up the names of MNCs and seek for additional information about them. They witnessed that he had a special talent there when he was six years old. Noel's parents, Sibu and Sheena, encourage him to learn about different firms and renowned people, as well as how they influence society and the economy. Her mother stated that they support and encourage him in his extracurricular pursuits. They thought about applying for a spot in the India Book of Records as part of it, and they all are glad he got it and achieved his goal. Noel's desire to learn about stock markets and trading has kept his parents on their toes.

Noel is also knowledgeable with cryptocurrency and trading, as well as mutual funds and the stock market. He is now concentrating on knowing more about the Nifty and the Sensex. He enjoys singing and watching cricket, his favourite sport, in addition to learning these adult things.