BoycottTanishq Trends After Tanishq's Controversial Jewellery Ad Promoting Interfaith Marriage

Tata's jewellery brand Tanishq was in for a rude shock after they released an Ad for festive season in which it promotes interfaith marriage. The latest commercial of Tanishq is what netizens have dubbed as 'promoting love jihad.'

The commercial video showing Hindu woman married who's married to a Muslim man, preparing for a baby shower. The video which has gone viral has not gone down well with a section of the society. The simple reason being, Tanishq's controversial Ad shows the husband's family (Muslims) wanting to follow the Hindu rituals for the baby showers. This has angered a section of people.

She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don't. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures. — thus reads Tanishq Jewellery brand's description of the commercial.

The commercial is to promote Tanishq's festive season collection Ekatvam.

Elaborating on the integration concept, Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company says, "There is integration of various regions across India featuring 15 different art forms, bound together as one masterpiece in each piece of jewellery."

Following the release of Tanishq's controversial jewellery commercial promoting interfaith marriage, the hashtag #BoycottTanishq is trending on Twitter with several people calling for a ban on the brand.

Meanwhile, the jewellery arm of Tata has turned off comments on YouTube where the Ad has been posted to prevent negative publicity to their Ad.

Here's a look at the Ad..Aap manaaye Tanishq wali Diwali...



