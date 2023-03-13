'BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53' Set A New Guinness World Record

A Latin song by Shakira and Bizarrap that has topped the charts unlike any other song and has seta a new guinness world record. The Colombian singer and the 24-year-old Argentine DJ and producer, real name Gonzalo Julian Conde, have much to celebrate after snagging four Guinness World Records titles in addition to a No. 1 single.



On January 12, "BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53" was made available on YouTube. It quickly became a classic. The song became the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million views on YouTube after breaking the record for most views by a Latin song on YouTube in a 24-hour period with 63,000,000.



With 14,393,342 fan plays, it set the record for the most streamed Latin single on Spotify in a 24-hour period, proving that its success wasn't limited to YouTube. The number increased to an extremely amazing 80,646,962 at the conclusion of the first week, making the song the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in that time period.

With staggering 19.1 million YouTube followers, Bizarrap's Music Sessions has grown to be one of the most popular Spanish-language platforms available. He collaborated with a number of well-known musicians for the series, and each of their videos received tens or even hundreds of millions of views.

He has now twice in the past seven months been the first musician from Argentina to hold the top spot on the combined Global music charts.

Also, when "BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53" dethroned her duet with Ozuna, "Monotona," from the top spot on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart, she made history as the first female artist to do so. With a staggering 67 total weeks at No. 1, Shakira has also spent the most weeks overall by a female artist at the top of Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart. Finally, she now holds the record for the most Spanish-language tracks by a female artist to top the Billboard charts, with 15.







