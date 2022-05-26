Capt Abhilasha Barak Is The Indian Army's First Female Combat Aviator

Captain Abhilasha Barak became the first woman combat aviator in the Indian Army on Wednesday, May 25, thirty years after the country began inducting women as officers in the Indian Armed Forces.

After completing a year-long study at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik, Maharashtra, the 26-year-old from Haryana has joined the Army Aviation Corps as a helicopter pilot.



The Army said that Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation Lt. Gen. A. K. Suri today handed her the coveted wings along with 36 Army pilots at a valedictory ceremony conducted at Combat Army Aviation Training School, Nashik.

Captain Barak is from Haryana, and as the daughter of retired Col S Om Singh, she grew up in military cantonments all over India. Joining the forces was an innate career choice for her reported The Logical Indian

From the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, the captain was commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps in September 2018. Before joining the active corps, she completed various professional military courses.

Barak attended The Lawrence School in Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh, and graduated with a B Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Delhi Technological University in 2016. He was hired by Deloitte in the United States.