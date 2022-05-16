Chennai-Based NGO Uses Unique Theme Songs And Short Stories To Raise Social Awareness

While obtaining Diploma, Aravind Jayabal founded Raindropss Charity Foundation in 2011. He was a volunteer at the time and helped with a variety of projects.

His fundamental philosophy was to unite people and strive for a common goal. He wanted his organisation to stand out from the crowd, so he founded an NGO with a high creative quotient. He created a team there by enlisting the help of his family and friends.

Raindropss' mission is to raise public consciousness of social issues, and it is the first organisation in India to do it through theme songs and short films. They primarily desired that their message be easily understood. The NGO's music director and brand spokesperson is AR Raihanah, the sister of Oscar-winning film composer AR Rahman.

The organisation has innovative approaches for raising public awareness. They are dedicated to assisting and assisting individuals through their organisation.

The Raindropss organisation intended to spread their message over the world, and their core subject was to support those with disabilities. The NGO has been recognised by Guinness World Records three times for various events.B

Their initial initiative supported hearing disability, and on December 3, 2016, they collaborated with Sathyabama University to construct the world's largest human image of a "Ear," which had 1,215 individuals.

Their second effort sought to raise awareness for universal primary education by creating the world's largest "pencil" image.

Eventually, the third project was to raise awareness for the differently-abled, so they created the world's largest human image of a "Wheelchair accessibility symbol," which involved 1,550 people and was completed on December 3, 2018 in collaboration with Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science & Technology.