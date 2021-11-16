Dad Rescued His Daughter's Life By Protecting Her During Plane Crash

According to a family acquaintance, a father shielded his daughter in his arms, protecting her life throughout a plane crash on Lake Michigan over the weekend.

On Saturday, Mike Perdue died in a light-commuter plane crash on Beaver Island, saving his daughter's life. The 11-year-old was the only survivor of the disaster, which claimed the lives of four individuals.

Ryan Wojan, a family friend and business partner, said he held her in his arms. Except for her daddy clutching her so hard, she has no recollection of anything. He wanted to make sure that everyone understood who he was and how he sacrificed his life for his daughter.

Mr Wojan, who arrived on Beaver Island three hours earlier the disaster on the same plane and Mr Perdue was having a meeting for the trip, while the girl was spending the weekend with a family friend.

As per NBC25, the plane was heading in to land among the town of Charlevoix and Welke Airport on Beaver Island near the north end of the Great Lake.