Daughter Of A Daily Wage Earner Tops Class 10 Exams In Madhya Pradesh

Nancy Dubey, a student from Madhya Pradesh, successfully topped the class ten examination and has become a role model for many. She received 496 out of 500 points in the MP board tests, which were released on April 29.



The fact that made it unique is that she is the daughter of a daily wage earner. Despite her father's meagre earnings, he never put a stumbling block in the way of his daughter's education. The topper, a resident of Chhatrapur, used to cycle to school every day because her school was 6 kilometres distant from her house.



She now wants to be a doctor. She credited her parents and professors for her success, which she was overjoyed about.

Ishita Dubey, the MP board's class 12 arts stream winner, received 480 out of 500 points. She is a farmer's daughter from Rehli in the Sagar district. Ishita spent 10 to 12 hours a day studying. The studious young lady knows what she wants in life and aims to be an IAS official.

Furthermore, Pragati Mittal, a Maths student, scored 494 out of 500 in her class 12 exams, which were open to students from all streams. Nine girls topped the class 12 exam, while 55 of the 95 top scorers in class 10 are female.

Meanwhile, this year, 59.54 percent of students passing the class 10 exam and 72.72 percent of students passing the class 12 exam.