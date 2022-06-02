Daughter Of A Farmer From Karnataka Fulfilled Father's Dream

After five failed attempts, Aruna Mahalingappa from Karnataka has passed the UPSC civil services exam 2021 and received position 308. For her, however, it is a bittersweet time.



When Aruna was studying engineering in 2009, her father committed suicide. He took his own life because he couldn't pay off the mounting debt he had accrued to pay for his five children's schooling. Aruna is the third of five siblings from the Tumkur district. Unlike other candidates, she did not set out to break into the civil service.

She had expected to enroll in engineering and acquire a good job, but life had other ideas.

Aruna's two older sisters agreed to work for a few years after her father died to help support their family, but he always intended his daughters to be independent and desired for them to take the UPSC exam.

Aruna therefore altered her plans in order to fulfil her father's ambitions. She had no intention of passing the UPSC examinations. She only wanted to be a self-sufficient woman who could earn Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 every month. Her father saw it as a challenge to teach us to be self-sufficient. However, she lost her father during my engineering study as a result of the debts he incurred in order to give us with an education.

Aruna felt compelled to give back to society after his death. She wanted to bring back his happiness through helping farmers in my country. Aruna, who began studying seriously in 2014 and attempted UPSC five times, had little chance of passing the final exam. She was also terrified of her numerous failures, but she was determined not to give up.

She founded Aruna Academy in Bangalore, a UPSC coaching institute where she promotes rural youngsters to apply for the civil services test.