Days After Escaping From Farm, 'Barney' Eludes Recapture
Despite the use of a helicopter and night-vision technology, as well as attempts to attract the roaming bull with grain and a cow, a fugitive bull has avoided capture on Long Island for many days.
Suffolk County police said they started responding to reports Tuesday morning about a 1,500-pound bull that had gotten loose after breaking through a farm's fence.
The dark-coated bull, dubbed Barney by locals, has been seen wandering across fields, roads, and suburban front yards. It also caused a part of Sunrise Highway to be closed for a short time. On foot and on horseback, groups have searched the area about 50 miles east of New York City. Drones have been utilized.
He is out here with a tranquilizer gun looking for him, according to Frankie Floridia of Strong Island Animal Rescue, and is huntingcows in an Indiana Jones movie. It's exasperating for him. The longer it goes on, the more you begin to wonder what will happen.
The bull is rummaging through deep underbrush and pine barrens in a remote area of Long Island. The lush forest, according to Floridia, has hampered the search. The bull is expected to be relocated to a sanctuary, according to the rescuers.
Floridia stated that he was not afraid of his aggressive nature. He doesn't have horns and isn't a particularly aggressive creature and also believe that he is going to see people and flee.
