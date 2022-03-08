Deepamol Is The First Woman Ambulance Driver In Kerala

P G Deepamol will be the first woman to drive for the health department's ambulance service, one of the very few women in the country to operate a traveler-type ambulance. She is starting her new work as an ambulance driver on International Women's Day. The Kottayam resident will be breaking into yet another male bastion by climbing behind the steering of one of the 'KANIV-108' ambulances.

She chose the job at the age of 42 because she has always loved driving and wanted to utilize it to save lives. It is certainly not for the faint of heart, regardless of gender. Because the job entails witnessing a lot of blood while transporting accident victims to the hospital, every second counts. Deepamol, on the other hand, has already proven that she is up to the task by obtaining a driver's license. The executives of the 'KANIV 108' ambulance service are pleased with her driving abilities and accomplishments. She is the only woman among three aspirants to make it to the final list. She is going to be stationed in Kottayam.

Women should not be confined to the kitchen; instead, they should use their skills to rise to the top. She explained that women should be willing to work whatever job in order to achieve financial independence. In 2008, she obtained her light motor vehicle license, and the next year, she achieved her heavy vehicle license. When her husband, Mohanan, became unwell, she supported the family by becoming a professional driver. Deepamol has a son named Deepak.

For a living, she has worked as a driving school instructor, taxi driver, and tipper lorry driver. In the interim, she fulfilled her desire of taking a solo bike trip from Kottayam to Ladakh, which she completed in 16 days in 2021. In her first match, held in Kunnamkulam, she also won an off-road championship.

Meanwhile, Veena George, the Minister of Health, Women and Child Development, backed her decision to become an ambulance driver. Deepamol will serve as an encouragement to other women who want to pursue a career as an ambulance driver, according to the minister. At a celebration slated for Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram, Veena will give over the ambulance key to Deepamol.