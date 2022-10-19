Delhi Driver Cultivates A "Mini Garden" On His Auto

Indians are expert in innovations. People usually give new look or combine different things together to innovate a new thing. The concept of 'roof top' garden has got a new look. It is newly discovered by an auto driver in Delhi. It turns out that the driver built a "little garden" on top of his car to escape the heat. The photographs of the car have gone viral after being shared on Twitter.

Just clicked by a friend at India Gate today in Delhi, Mahendra Kumar,an enterprising auto driver,has grown a mini garden on the roof of his auto to protect himself & passengers from the heat creating a mini AC effect. Amazing Indians 😊 #climateaction #coolauto pic.twitter.com/5civ50MBQI — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 14, 2022

Supriya Sahu IAS, an IAS official, tweeted the pictures about the rook top. She posted a caption to provide additional context about it. It mentioned that the photo was captured by one of her friends. In order to shelter himself and his passengers from the heat and create a mini-AC effect, Mahendra Kumar, an entrepreneurial car driver, grew a miniature garden on the roof of his car, which was photographed today at India Gate in Delhi.

A few days ago, the article was shared. The tweet containing the share has received nearly 1,500 likes. People have also left a number of fascinating remarks in response to the share.