Delhi Woman Achieved Guinness World Record For Covering 'Golden Quadrilateral' In Shortest Time

Sufiya Khan has achieved the Guinness World Record for covering the 'golden quadrilateral,' a network of national highways connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai - in the shortest time possible. The Delhi-based ultra runner covered 6,002 kilometres in just 110 days, 23 hours, and 24 minutes.

Sufiya began her journey on December 16, 2020, from the national capital. She had completed the golden quadrilateral circuit on April 6, 2021. To be sure, it was a difficult voyage, but the 35-year-old athlete was determined to complete it.

She was proud of herself and said that she did not consider abandoning the entire endeavour. Despite the numerous injuries that occurred during the run, her sole concentration was on completing this attempt in the shortest amount of time possible. She added that she received support from a lot of people, especially from her husband.

Sufiya's husband drove the support car, took care of her diet and physiotherapy, and supervised her schedule during her marathon. Aside from that, she was accompanied by local runners and cyclists at various points during her route.

She explained that runners and bikers were joining and supporting us in almost every city where she was running. Most of the time, people in cities and small towns hosted her for a night's stay and dinner. They stayed in hotels several times during the endeavour, and they had to sleep in highway shelters on a few of occasions.