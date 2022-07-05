Dog Fell From Yacht During Storm And Got Reunited To Owners After Two Days

The owners of the Border Collie Jolie likely has been in a sorrow and left with a little hope of ever seeing her alive again as the two Danish skippers were forced to witness helplessly the dog, while traveling in a storm between the Spanish peninsula and the island of Ibiza. They lost their dog at the moment when Jolie fell off her yacht into the water and was swiftly engulfed by the waves.



Jolie's mistress and master had published a poster including a wanted ad for their cherished dog on the mainland with the help of a Spanish acquaintance.

Fortunately, the beach goers on Playa de Cope in the Spanish district of Murcia found the fully fatigued dog two days after the tragic incident took place. Jolie had lost the ability to swim the final few metres to the safe shore and was drifting in shallow water. So the swimmers bravely grabbed her and assisted her onto the beach.

Meanwhile, the thing that helped a lot was a chip that Jolie had. The fortunate news that the dog had survived her tumble into the open sea was promptly delivered to the anxious owners by the police. Police Local de Gulas shared a photo of the reunion and the obvious excitement of the three people involved on Instagram.