Dog From America Sets Guinness World Record For Longest Eyelash

The longest eyelash on a dog owned by a California couple was measured at 7 inches, earning the dog a Guinness World Record. Coco is a six-year-old newfiedoodle, a cross between a Newfoundland and a poodle and Michael Babich and Rachelle Parks are the owners.



The longest eyelash in the world, measuring 17.8 cm (7 inches), belongs to the dog. The standard has significantly improved since this record began more than 20 years ago. The golden Cocker Spaniel Sua (Spain), who had 4 cm (1.57 in) long lashes, first held the record in 2000.



Each pup now has a far longer longest lash than the previous record, which has been beaten numerous times. According to a veterinarian, the eyelashes on Coco are entirely safe, and they have no impact on her vision other than to make her the most attractive dog in the park.

The record book also notes that it was established that Coco's eyelashes grew fully naturally and without any intervention. It was determined how far the eyelid was from the end of the eyelash.

Meanwhile, the previous record-holder in 2014 was an Australian labradoodle named Ranmura (Japan), who had lashes that measured 17 cm (6.69 in).