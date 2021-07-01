Emilio Flores Márquez, 112 Years Old, Holds The Guinness World Record For The World's Oldest Living Person

Emilio Flores Márquez of Puerto Rico has been officially acknowledged by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person in the male category as of today, with a confirmed age of 112 years and 326 days.



Márquez was born on August 8, 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, to Alberto Flores Melendez and Margarita Márquez-Garcia, the second oldest of 11 children.

He was also in charge of household tasks and helping to care for his nine surviving siblings as the family's first-born son. He has worked on his father's sugarcane farm since he was a child. He was frequently in charge of watering and loading sugarcane into wagons for transportation. He continued to devote his life to farming, which finally became his primary source of income.

He was married for 75 years to Andrea Perez, his true love, who died in 2010. They had a lovely family of four children throughout their time together, two of whom are still living and thriving.

He is currently the proud grandfather of five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He presently resides in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, where he is cared for by his two children, Tirsa and 'Millito.'

Emilio underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker at the age of 101. At the age of eleven, he continues to demonstrate strength and good health. Despite the fact that he has practically lost all of his hearing, he continues to live life to the fullest. He is lovingly known as 'Don Millo,' and he believes that in order to be happy, one must have a lot of love and not be angry.

He was presented with his official Guinness World Records title certificate at his house, where he photographed the life-long achievement. He and his family are ecstatic to be a part of this.

Robert Young, a Senior Consultant for Gerontology at Guinness World Records, analyzed the evidence for the oldest living person.

Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief expressed his joy and said it's always a privilege to honour these extraordinary people, and this year they have received applications from not one but two candidates for the title of Oldest Living Man. I'm ecstatic to spotlight Sr. Márquez - who was born on the 8th day of the 8th month in the 8th year of the twentieth century and shares his remarkable biography with a broader audience.