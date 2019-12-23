Farmers Day 2019: A day to reminisce the importance of farmers

As we celebrate the farmer's day on December 23 this is the high time to remember the value of a farmer who is the first and foremost reason for our food. Mahatma Gandhi quotes the Indian soul is in Villages and while the Freedom fighter Lal Bahadur Sastry gave a slogan to farmers, which reads, Jai Jawan Jai Kisan to emphasize the importance of the farmers.

Going by history, farmers are the backbone of society who contribute to the economic development. The day is observed to increase the enthusiasm among farmers and moreover to generate respect for farmers from citizens of the country.

But the days have gone as today nobody remembers farmers due to globalization. However, the Indian government has a big heart as the farmers of the country are supporting them with a rebate on loan, fair price for their yields, new technology for cultivation and so on.

In the two Telugu states, the farmers have been supported with various schemes, which enhances the living of the farmers. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh government have introduced Raithu Bandhu and Raithu Bharosa schemes to ensure the farmers with financial support. Another significant scheme is the Loan waiver scheme to waive of the farmers' loans.

On the other hand, it is to be seen that the farmers in Amaravati are coming onto roads in protest to the three capital which is an alarming situation in country like India which is an agricultural country. The Farmer's are protesting against the mooting of three capitals in the state.

On this special day, we pray for the farmer and hope the justice prevails with the government taking measures to make farmers prosper.