Female Inmates In Indore Jail Create Herbal Colours For Holi

This Holi, women inmates at the Indore Central Jail are creating herbal colours out of flowers, fruits, and vegetables, as well as acquiring new skills that will aid them after their sentences are completed.

Sakshi, an inmate at the Indore Central Jail said that in the jail, we study a variety of abilities. Rose petals, spinach leaves, marigold blooms, and other herbs are being used to make herbal colours. These are not only non-harmful to the skin, but also useful. She added that they have also learned other skills like electrical work, automobile service, and other things that will come in handy once we're out of jail.

The jail administration has offered detainees with organically grown raw materials cultivated on the premises.

Madhya Pradesh | Female inmates of Indore's Central Jail prepare herbal colours on the occasion of #Holi



For the first time, we've tried to make organic colours from flowers, vegetables & fruits. Female inmates are being trained for it: Alka Sonkar, Jail Superintendent





The administration is providing skill training to offenders so that they can earn a living with minimal expenses once they are released from prison. This is being done in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's aim of convicts learning skills that will enable them to live freely.