First Gigantic Moon-Shaped Luxury Resort To Be Built In Dubai

The world-famous city of Dubai, which is famed for its stunning architecture, including the world's tallest structure, the Burj Khalifa, which draws visitors from all over the world, is soon anticipated to acquire a massive moon-shaped resort. In order to provide guests affordable space tourism on Earth, Moon World Resorts (MWR), a Canadian architecture firm, has suggested building a resort in Dubai.



The lavish resort, whose exterior will resemble the surface of the moon, is anticipated to be built in 48 months and rise 735 feet. The architecture firm claims that the emirate's economy will be strengthened by "Moon Dubai" in a variety of sectors, including hospitality, entertainment, tourist attractions, education, technology, environment, and space tourism.

Sandra G. Matthews and Michael R. Henderson, the founders of Moon World Resorts, assert that Moon Dubai will be the biggest and most successful modern tourism project in the entire Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, tripling the number of tourists who visit Dubai each year thanks to its international appeal, brand recognition, and distinctive multiple integrated offerings. According to them, it can also comfortably host 10 million tourists each year.

The opulent resort will provide its guests with a spa and wellness centre, a nightclub, event space, an international conference room, a lounge, and an internal "moon shuttle" that allows guests to enjoy the resort's stunning surroundings. Along a track, this Moon Shuttle can transport guests across the resort. At the structural hub of the resort, a circle will be built.

The Moon resort is expected to have a staggering $5 billion construction cost and generate an annual revenue of $1.8 billion. The company is already obtaining licences and setting up road shows to advertise the Moon to potential buyers. The company will then embark on a four-year build-out programme after a one-year pre-development programme.