Glasgow Is Hosting The world's Largest Climate Summit To See The Possibility Of World Getting Closer To A Carbon-Free Economy

Representatives from all across the world attended the climate summit to examine their ideas for lowering emissions and controlling climate disruption. The major question is regardless of whether countries will raise their dedication to the Paris Agreement, a 2015 international agreement aimed at keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial stages by 2100, with a preference for 1.5 degrees Celsius.



Despite the fact that 197 countries signed the Paris Agreement at the 2015 summit, commitments by countries to lower emissions remain insufficient to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to climate scientists, the world might require to abandon fossil fuels as an energy source quickly in order to achieve this objective, with a 45 percent drop over 2010 levels by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

Politicians in member countries have not necessarily been as dedicated to the pact as the initial signers. According to Live Science, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement in 2019. When President Joe Biden took office in 2021, he reaffirmed his commitment to the pact.

As per the organisers, the objectives of COP26 seem to obtain to gain countries to comply on initiatives for aspirational reductions in greenhouse gas emissions through 2030 to strive together to assist adoption to climate change that had already took place and to mobilise advanced countries to furnish US$100 billion in climate finance per year for financing in worldwide net zero emissions, which means that the volume of emissions researchers generate is equal to the amount detached by the atmosphere.

The COP summit takes place once a year. However, all attention will be on this year's conference: Countries pledged to deliver an assessment on their utmost objectives for cutting emissions every five years as accordance of the Paris Agreement. It was supposed to happen in 2020, but the coronavirus outbreak postponed the COP meeting that year. As a result, such changes will take place in Glasgow this year.

Countries, particularly developed countries, will be challenged to spend their money. In the Paris Agreement, wealthier countries agreed to raise $100 billion per year to assist the country pay their climate targets. However, in 2018, developed countries donated a maximum of $78.9 billion in financing, as per the intergovernmental Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).