Google Launches 'India Ki Udaan' Project

Google has unveiled an online project to commemorate the milestones India has achieved in the 75 years since it gained independence. The Google Arts and Culture project "India ki Udaan" honours India's accomplishments and is based on the idea of "Unwavering and Undying Spirit of India throughout these Past 75 Years."



The project draws from extensive archives and uses beautiful illustrations to tell the tale of the nation. It was formally introduced on Friday, August 5, during an event held at the Sunder Nursery in Delhi under the auspices of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," in the presence of G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, as well as other top Ministry representatives and Google employees.

As India celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence, software giant Google also intends to work with the Ministry of Culture to provide educational online content that will highlight the role that its inhabitants played in reshaping the country both before and after independence.

Google has introduced a number of novel initiatives across its products and services that will provide its Indian consumers with rich content and experiences during the jubilee year. A brand-new digital collection called "India ki Udaan," which can be seen on the Google Arts and Culture page, serves as the focal point of the festival. It highlights the diverse cultures of India, as well as famous events over the last 75 years.

The initiative, which has been published in both English and Hindi, allows viewers to peruse over 120 images and 21 stories written by ten accomplished authors. Additionally, it will feature exhibits from a number of organisations, including the Dastkari Haat Samiti, the Museum of Art and Photography, the Indian Academy of Sciences, the Heritage Directorate of the Indian Railways, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Indian Academy of Sciences.

Through this programme, individuals can learn about some of India's most notable historical moments, iconic figures, and proudest sporting and scientific accomplishments, as well as how Indian women continue to inspire people around the globe. For individuals in India and around the world, this commemorative collection will be enhanced with a special fusion of archives and artwork.