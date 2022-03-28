Gujarat Is The First State In India To Build A 'Steel Road'

A road made of steel trash has been built in the Hazira Industrial Area in Surat, Gujarat, as the first ever project as part of a research.



It is co-sponsored by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), with assistance from the Ministry of Steel and Policy Commission, as well as the NITI Aayog. The initiative also uses the Waste to Wealth and Clean India campaigns of the Indian government.



The one-kilometer-long experimental project road includes six lanes. It is built entirely of process steel aggregate and serves as an alternative for traditional materials.

As per CSRI, the thickness of the road has also been lowered by 30%. This novel approach is assumed to be capable of preventing road damage during the season.

CRRI Principal Scientist Satish Pandey said that 1-kilometer-long road at Hazira Port in Gujarat had previously in poor shape due to trucks transporting multiple tonnes of weight. However, the road was made completely from the trash made of steel. Presently more than 1,000 trucks are carrying since 18 to 30 per day with tonnes of weight, but the road remains the same.

According to Mr Pandey, the motorways and other roads would grow stronger as a result of this experiment, and the cost will be lowered by roughly 30%.

Steel factories in India generate 19 million tonnes of steel waste each year, which is expected to rise to 50 million tonnes by 2030.

Following the success of its first pilot project, the Indian government intends to use steel waste in the building of highways in the future to strengthen roads.