Hairdresser enter Guinness World Record By Cuting Hair In 47.17 Seconds

Currently, a video including the name of the barber in the video is listed in the Guinness World Records is making waves. The hairdresser from Athens who accomplished this accomplishment is from Greece. Let us tell you that users are currently trolling him as a result of this record. Let us inform you that the Guinness Book of World Records-eligible hair-cutting video is quickly going viral on social media. A hairdresser named Konstantinos Koutoupis cut hair in 47 seconds.



In the opening thirty seconds of the video, Koutoupis can be seen cutting his client's hair with a trimmer and comb. He trimmed the client's hair so quickly that it appeared like he was simply running his palm over it.

Even the Guinness World Records representatives can be seen in the film measuring the client's hair to make sure it was properly cropped. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Need a quick trim? How about a 45 second trim? 💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DqeokLazg2 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 4, 2022

According to Guinness World Records, who published the record on their blog, on February 19, 2017, Konstantinos Koutoupis (Greece) chopped his hair in 47.17 seconds. The video has received more than 7,400 views and more than a hundred likes since it was posted on September 4.

