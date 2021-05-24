Harnaam Kaur, The World's Youngest Girl With A Full Beard Who Inspires People To Love Themselves

Harnaam Kaur, born and raised in England, made her Guinness World Records debut in 2017 as the world's youngest girl with a full beard.

When her record was certified on September 7, 2015, she was 24 years old.

She suffers from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), a problem that has increased with time and has affected millions of people all across the world. Several women face the issue of PCOS.

She had spent much of her childhood plucking body hair in order to avoid ridicule from her acquaintances. She was driven to self-harm as a child, but at the age of 16, she resolved to love her body in all its magnificence. Her newfound self-love resulted in a good transformation in her life, that she now spreads with the rest of the world through education, public speaking, modelling, and the media.

Harnaam frequently confronts prejudice or ignorance in order to raise awareness of her condition.

During the interviews, she had discussed how in her initial days she was mocked by her known people and sick of listening to things like why she had facial hair.

She said that facial hair is not something new to the world and women having facial hair is also known by the rest of the world. Many females have facial hair, which is often overlooked because it isn't considered "normal." Females are made fun of for something that is very normal to their bodies. She believed that the way she and other women with facial hair are treated is heavily influenced by gender norms.

She even felt that it's shocking for people to understand that many are taken aback when they first witnessed me, but humans are much more than their outward look. This is a common comparison she employs.

In one of her interviews she said that "Physical appearance will wither away... my beard will go but my message will still stay".

Harnaam took a long time to get to where she is now, despite her strong message as she told us, self-love and acceptance are a life. She used to hide her gender by wearing tracksuits or my brother's clothes,and still sometimes she did it. The reason behind that is she doesn't have to deal with people.

Many things still made her go back to that young Harnaam which she used to be, when she used to damage herself and do things like that. She felt low and needed someone to listen to her at the time. She had also struggled through issues like depression and anxiety but these obstacles had not been able to stop her from preventing them from moving out into the world.

Harnaam's trip to New York City, however, was a watershed moment in her life. She spoke in front of tens of thousands of people at WorldPride NYC. It meant a lot for her to look like this and have thousands of people screaming for her. She thought that moment can be utilized for sharing and spreading her message.

Harnaam's heartcore message for self-love, that people suffering like her are not alone, facing the bully, self-esteem, lack of confidence can be overcome and encouraged others to appreciate their own beauty in whatever shape it may take. Harnaam has addressed the House of Commons, given a TEDx lecture, been published in magazines all over the world, recorded an international commercial for a music-streaming service, paraded the catwalks, and spoken to youth and adults on diversity and self-acceptance.

Harnaam just completed a report for the British Council Youth Select Committee on social media and body image. She talked to over 2000 people at the Stylist 2017 and 2018 events, and she successfully conducted a body positive event at LUSH HQ that was live-streamed to over 12,000 spectators on the first night. She made an appearance on Channel 5's House of Extraordinary People. She's also appeared in Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Teen Vogue, Grazia, Porter Magazine, and a number of other publications.

Harnaam now has over 1,90,000 followers on social media, and she is connecting with people and changing lives all around the world every day.