Hospital In Japan Used Toilet Water As Drinking Water

According to a source in the Yomiuri Shimbun, a hospital in Japan mistakenly utilised merely processed toilet water as drinking water for almost 30 years. The unusual episode was brought to attention last month, prompting Kazuhiko Nakatani, an Osaka University researcher and vice president of the hospital, to apologise. The hospital is located in Osaka University, including a Japanese news agency. The clinic facility is connected to the medical school.



The well water was surprisingly streaming to 120 taps, that were being utilised for drinking, handwashing, and possibly gargling. When the hospital was built in 1993, there was an issue in linking pipes, which caused the problem. The university is looking into the situation, and while the water quality is being tested, no health risks have been identified.

The water has been examined for colour, taste, and fragrance every week throughout 2014, according to the records. Following then, though, there have been no problems. At a previous press conference, Nakatani apologised for generating concern.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, the merely cleaned well water is used in over 100 other buildings on campus. As per the publication, hospital officials stated that they will inspect the pipelines and correct the issue.